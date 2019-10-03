Amber Alert: Missing Texas baby found safe and unharmed

A missing Amarillo baby who was believed to be in danger has now been found.

An Amber Alert was sent out for Jamila Franklin, a 3-month-old girl, by officials in Texas. Police also are looking for Aliyah Moore, who was taking care of the child for her parents. (Source: Amarillo police)

The Amarillo Police Department said officers located 3-month-old Jamila Franklin and 24-year-old Aliyah Moore.

Police say the child is safe and unharmed.

An Amber Alert was issued for baby Jamila, who went missing early Thursday morning.

Officers responded at around 2:30 a.m. to a report of a missing child.

Jamila was left in the custody of Moore around 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

When the parents returned, the baby and the woman were missing.

The investigation into the child’s disappearance is ongoing.

