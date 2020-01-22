4-month-old boy believed to be kidnapped, AMBER Alert issued

An AMBER Alert was issued for a 4-month-old boy from Lebanon, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Investigators said they believe Raymond Lyons, Jr. was kidnapped by his non-custodial mother, Erika Barksdale, Wednesday morning.

TBI said Barksdale is wanted by the Lebanon police on charges of aggravated assault in relation to the kidnapping.

TBI said no vehicle description or information about their direction of travel was known as of Wednesday.

Raymond Lyons Jr. is a four-month-old black male with black hair, brown eyes, 18 inches tall, and 17 lbs. He was last seen wearing a gray onesie with a zipper in the front.

Barksdale is described as a 29-year-old black female with brown hair, brown eyes, 5'5" tall and 165 lbs.

Anyone who sees them should call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

