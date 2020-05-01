American Airlines, Delta to require customers to wear face maks

American Airlines and Delta will soon require passengers to wear face coverings while onboard airplanes during the midst of COVID-19 pandemic.

Delta announced on Thursday, April 30 that it will begin the process on May 4 and American Airlines will start the restriction starting on May 11.

Nothing is more important than the health and safety of our people and our customers.



Starting May 4, Delta will require all customers to wear an appropriate face covering or mask throughout their travel, aligning with best practice guidelines from @CDCgov. — Delta (@Delta) April 30, 2020

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the use of a simple face-covering slows the spread of the virus and helps people who may have the virus and do not know it from transmitting it to others.

American Airlines announced on Monday that all flight attendants would be required to wear facemasks.

"The American Airlines team continues to prioritize the safety of our customers and team members and requiring a face covering is one more way we can protect those on our aircraft," said Kurt Stache, Senior Vice President of Customer Experience. "We ask customers to bring their own masks or face coverings they're comfortable with when they travel. American is working to procure face masks and hand sanitizer as a supplement."

For your health and well-being, we’re requiring customers to wear a face mask when traveling with us starting May 11.https://t.co/4bwMksTFOr — americanair (@AmericanAir) April 30, 2020

According to WBTV, face coverings will be required starting in the check-in lobby and across Delta touchpoints including Delta Sky Clubs, boarding gate area, jet bridges and on board the aircraft for the duration of the flight except during meal service. The use of facemasks is strongly encouraged in high-traffic areas including security lines and restrooms. People unable to keep a facemask in place, including children are exempt.

