'American Pickers' needs your help finding places to film in Tennessee

The hit television show 'American Pickers' is looking for places around Tennessee to film.

According to a press release, the show will be filming in Tennessee in June. The show is reportedly looking for “large, private collection or accumulation of antiques” that pickers can look through.

The show, airing on the History Channel, is a reality series that follows Mike and Frank as they hunt for valuable and unique antiques across the country.

If you have a filming location in mind, you can submit your idea to 855-OLD-RUST or email americanpickers@cineflix.com. In the email, include your name, phone number, location, and description of the collection with photos.

