Knoxville American Red Cross asking for blood donations

Knoxville's American Red Cross is asking for blood donations "to ensure blood remains readily available for patients who still rely on transfusions."

The organization points out that even during a pandemic other disasters can happen and there is always a need for blood. They add that blood has a shelf life of 42 days so supplies always need to be restocked.

“During a crisis, we see the best of humanity when people step up and help their neighbors,” said Garry Allison, regional donor services executive, Red Cross Tennessee Valley Blood Services Region. “Supporting the community is at the heart of what we do. During this public health emergency, we’re encouraging individuals who are healthy and well to roll up a sleeve to help ensure patients receive the lifesaving blood they need.”

If you would like to donate blood, you are asked to make an appointment before arriving to the donation site. You must also wear a face covering while at the blood drive in order to comply with CDC guidance.

"Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions – including social distancing and face coverings for donors and staff – have been implemented to safeguard donors, volunteers and employees," Red Cross wrote in a release.

To schedule an appointment to donate blood you can call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit RedCrossBlood.org. Knoxville's donation site is at 6921 Middlebrook Pike. The next donations opportunities are May 11 from 1-6 pm and May 28 1-6 pm.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.