American Red Cross facing 'severe' blood shortage, needs donations

The American Red Cross announced that the organization faces a severe blood shortage due to the coronavirus outbreak.

On Thursday night, the organization said more than 4,500 blood drives had been canceled. "Healthy individuals are needed to donate now, as well as in the weeks to come to help patients who are counting on lifesaving blood," the Red Cross said in a press release.

More than 4,500 canceled blood drives means 150,000 fewer blood donations nationwide, they said.

The American Red Cross reportedly supplies more than 40 percent of the nation’s blood supply.

