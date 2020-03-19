American Red Cross facing 'severe' blood shortage, needs donations

Donor Thomas Brown finishes giving whole blood with American Red Cross staff member Alex White. Brown--who has been donating for about 4 years--states, "I always try to come to give in December. It's kind of my holiday tradition, a way to serve people."
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -- The American Red Cross announced that the organization faces a severe blood shortage due to the coronavirus outbreak.

On Thursday night, the organization said more than 4,500 blood drives had been canceled. "Healthy individuals are needed to donate now, as well as in the weeks to come to help patients who are counting on lifesaving blood," the Red Cross said in a press release.

More than 4,500 canceled blood drives means 150,000 fewer blood donations nationwide, they said.

The American Red Cross reportedly supplies more than 40 percent of the nation’s blood supply.

