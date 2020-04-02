Keeping the deaf community informed during the coronavirus pandemic

Daily press conferences have been one of the easiest ways to get information from officials about the coronavirus, but there's a silent hero helping to make sure everyone in the community gets that information.

For the deaf community, having an American Sign Language interpreter can be life-saving.

"A lot of hearing people pick things up residually, listening to the radio, hearing other people's conversations. Deaf people don't get that information, which is why it's so important to have interpreting services going on during a crisis like this," said Dawn Munroe, the Senior Interpreter at the Knoxville Center of the deaf. You've seen her alongside officials during Knox County's recent news conferences.

"They (Knox County Health Department) have really worked with us well. We are not charging for our press conferences. We usually charge a fee, but because this is a national crisis and emergency we aren't charging for any of our services with the KCHD."

Munroe says ASL is her first language. Both of her parents are deaf. "I was raised with that language, with that and English, so I was bilingual from birth. I started signing before I was speaking," she said. For many people who are deaf or hearing impaired, closed captioning just isn't enough.

"Personally for me, it's very important. My parents are deaf. My father is still alive. So, knowing what it's like to not be able to get that information over the years has, you know, it touches me. I want to make sure that I do my best to get the information to the deaf community out there."

She hopes the more the public sees these interpreters, the more awareness it brings.

"There are so many sign language interpreters doing the press conferences now, way more than there has ever been and I think that's a great thing. That's one positive coming out of this," she said.

