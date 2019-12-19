Americans are retiring later and later, report says

Within the last decade, Americans have shown to work past the traditional retirement age of 65, CBS News reported.

From 2014 to 2018, those employed at the ages of 65 to 74 were about 26%, up from the previous five years average of 25.2%.

"That comes as the overall labor force participation rate — the share of working-age people who are employed or looking for work — has slumped. In January 2009, nearly 66% of Americans were in the labor force, but that had fallen to 63.1% by the end of 2018, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics," reported CBS News.

A report from the Transamerica Center for Retirement Studies shows that those earning less than $50,000 a year will usually have only $3,000. The typical U.S. worker will have $50,000 saved by retirement time.

"You are seeing a trend that is significant and likely to be long-lasting," said Teresa Ghilarducci, a labor economist and professor at the New School for Social Research. "Most of the older people who working after age 65 are working because their pension income and retirement plan wealth is nonexistent or very low."

The effects are also being seen by younger generations as well. They are dropping out of the workforce due to the opioid crisis and low wages.

The Economist explains that most of the reason for Americans working into older ages is because they are described as the "young-olds" - people 65-75 who aren't quite ready to retire from their jobs.

"Almost one in five Baby Boomers have less than $5,000 set aside for retirement, according to the 2019 Planning & Progress Study from Northwestern Mutual. Not surprisingly, the same share of boomers say they expect to work past the age of 74, the study found...Many older Americans aren't working by choice, but rather to make ends meet," stated CBS News.

