Americans hit with 5.7 billion robocalls in October

Americans were hit with a record number of robocalls in October, CBS News reported.

In October, Americans received 5.7 billion robocalls, more than 17 per person.

According to a report from robocall-blocking app YouMail, that is a 25 percent jump from September. "October's record robocall volume reminds us there's a long way to go before the robocall problem is solved," Alex Quilici, YouMail CEO, said in a statement. "It's hard to imagine, but we are still on pace to wind up with nearly 60 billion calls to U.S. consumers this year."

While some robocalls are benign, if annoying, the report found scam calls alone accounted for 47 percent of all robocalls in October, nearly 2.7 billion.

The Federal Communications Commission lists robocalls as its no. 1 customer complaint.

It appears that an anti-robocall bill will reach the President's desk this year. House and Senate leaders said on November 16 they’ve reached an agreement in principle on merging their two versions of bills against robocalls.

