Report: Americans are on the 'naughty list'

A lot of Americans are making the naughty list this year after finding out the country's holiday confessions.

According to Reviews.org, they asked Americans about some of their habits around this time of the year.

Have you ever purchased a present for someone else but kept it for yourself? If you have, you're not alone. Reviews.org found that more than 75 percent of Americans have done that.

The survey also found that 72 percent of people had looked at their presents before they were supposed to open them.

The holidays are all about spending time with family and friends, but this survey found that 67 percent of people have lied to get out of seeing friends or family over the holidays.

Click hereto find the full survey results.

