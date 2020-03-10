Ohio governor asks for sporting events to go without fans amid coronavirus

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine was joined by health officials on Tuesday to provide an update to coronavirus and how the state is responding to infections.

According to WOIO, Ohio declared a state of emergency on Monday when three individuals from Cuyahoga County tested positive for coronavirus.

DeWine recommended to Ohio colleges and universities that students, especially those who traveled overseas or on a cruise ship, be screened for coronavirus.

HIGHER EDUCATION: I am asking these institutions to:



➡️ screen students returning from international travel or cruise ships

➡️ eliminate international travel

➡️ cancel/postpone university-sponsored travel and large meetings

➡️ move toward online/remote learning#COVID19 pic.twitter.com/ojyjESuAB1 — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) March 10, 2020

The governor said, "For indoor events, we are asking for no events with spectators other than the athletes, parents, and others essential to the game."

