Ammonia leak leads to evacuations at Nashville Coca-Cola plant

Many were evacuated early Sunday morning as crews worked to contain an ammonia leak the Coca-Cola plant in Nashville.

The leak was reported just after 2:30 a.m. Monday, according to CBS-affiliate WTVF.

Fire officials said the plume of ammonia was visible when they arrived on the scene. Officials shut off the valve to contain the leak.

Police said 17 employees were evacuated but no one was injured.

The scene was all clear by 4:30 a.m., according to crews on the scene.

