Ammunition found in bathroom at McMinn Central High School

Two rounds of ammunition were found in the bathroom of Central High School in McMinn County on Thursday morning.

A release from Sheriff Joe Guy said officials made the decision to place the school on a soft lockdown, meaning classes continued, but no one was allowed inside the building.

Additional Sheriff's Deputies responded to the school as a precaution.

"The soft lockdown was lifted before lunch. No other items have been located, and we will continue to have school today," said Sheriff Joe Guy.

No information about how the ammunition got into the school has been released. The Sheriff's office said they will continue to investigate.

