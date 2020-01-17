Amtrak proposes passenger train from Nashville to Atlanta

Amtrak executives pitched a new passenger route that would take riders from Nashville to Atlanta, with stops in Murfreesboro, Tullahoma and Chattanooga.

Lawmakers met with Amtrak leaders during a meeting of the House of Transportation Committee where the idea of a potential Tennessee expansion was pitched, WTVF reported.

The proposed route would last six-and-a-half hours and would run twice a day in each direction, according to the proposal. Officials also mentioned a possible route between Memphis and Nashville.

"It's really a great privilege to be here, Amtrack has almost no service in Tennessee, and we'd like to change that," said Amtrack representative Ray Lang.

Currently, Nashville has no Amtrak routes and Tennessee only has one route with stops in Memphis and Newbern-Dyersburg.

