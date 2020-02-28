Amy Klobuchar to appear in Knoxville

Minnesota Senator and presidential primary contender Amy Klobuchar is set to make an appearance in Knoxville.

Doors open at the Knoxville Hilton at 501 West Church Avenue at 8:30 a.m. and the program is expected to begin at 9 a.m.

To RSVP for the event, visit Amy Klobuchar's campaign website.

