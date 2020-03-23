East Tennessee first responder off the force while he awaits test results, self-isolates

The cornavirus is taking an East Tennessee first responder off the force.

Matt Fagiana said he had flu-like symptoms and had trouble breathing, which is unusual for him. So, he went to the hospital and tested for several viruses, including coronavirus.

Though, he said it's been four days and still no test results.

"With each day, the 24 hours are long," said Fagiana. "The walls get smaller. We're just so used to, as a society, going out, going to the gym, and having some type of social life. So, this is another type of stresser that most people aren't accustom to."

He's now at home in self quarantine, something he said is one of the hardest things about all of this.

