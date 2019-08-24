An hours-long standoff in Morristown has come to a peaceful resolution

The Morristown Police Department have peacefully removed a man from his apartment on West Economy Road.

According to reports, the standoff stemmed from a call about a domestic disturbance at the apartment.

The man who barricaded himself, Jason Starritt, has been charged with Domestic Assault, Aggravated Criminal Trespassing, Resisting Arrest, and Felon in Possession of a Handgun.

Chief Roger Overholt said, “I am glad our department has the trained personnel and equipment needed to effectively respond to these types of high-risk incidences. MPD, along with the Morristown Fire Department and Hamblen County EMS worked well together as a team to see that this incident was resolved peacefully."