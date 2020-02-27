Anakeesta building new observation tower over Gatlinburg

Anakeesta is getting the ball rolling on plans for a new observation tower in Gatlinburg.

Crews began working on the tower on February 26. Anakeesta said the tower will provide a 360-degree view of Gatlinburg and the Smoky Mountains.

Owner Bob Bentz designed the tower in the shape of a flower, and on Thursday crews put beams in place that will provide the base for the structure.

The tower won't only be for observation, however, it will also have slides, activities and a glass-bottom floor. The project cost around $6 million dollars and is set to open in spring 2020.

Copyright 2020 WVLT News. All rights reserved.