Anakeesta debuting new, spooky attraction

Soon the pumpkins, goblins, and zombies will be out just in time for the Halloween season. One Sevier County business plans to bring you to a tale of a hallow mountain, but it has taken the past few months of work to get it all built.

The team at Brainchild Creative was busy at work on a new project to bring Anakeesta's Legend of Hallow Mountain come alive.

"It's something I've always wanted to do and just having the opportunity to do this at Anakeesta, at an outdoor venue, is just incredible," said owner Karen Bentz of Anakeesta.

The figures they're creating are made of metal, fiberglass and even foam. For the team at Brainchild, it's about taking that idea and making it realistic.

"Make them look a little more natural so it's not just so static. This stuff will blow in the wind, and it'll give him a little life without him actually having to move," said Steve Brauch, Brainchild Creative.

You may have seen their creative work for the past seven years, from street figures to floats in local parades. Brauch said this is a great location to do business.

"Especially around here, it's such a great place to be settled in because there's such a wellspring of people that need what we can deliver," he said.

It takes about four to six weeks to see a project completed from start to finish. While Sevier County businesses are the largest customers, you can find these projects all over the world.

"For the most part, Sevier County gave birth to us and we like to stay close to home, we like working with people here in the area," said Brauch.

"With working with someone like Steve, we take a little gem of an idea and it just kind of grows. It's like an evolution of thought and process," said Bentz.

Anakeesta's Legend of Hallow Mountain opens next week. The team is almost finished building all those friendly and scary figures.

