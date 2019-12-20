Anakeesta hosts Top of the World New Year's Eve party

If you're looking for a place to ring in the new year, Anakeesta's Cliff Top Grill & Bar will host a New Year's Eve celebration.

The event will feature free nighttime rides on the Rail Runner mountain coaster, champagne toasts, appetizers, specialty cocktails and a chance to see the Enchanted Winter of Lights display.

Guests can purchase all-day access general admission tickets throughout the day. The park will be open until 1 a.m. The last ticket will be sold at midnight.

“This is the best spot in town to enjoy Gatlinburg’s fireworks,” said Anakeesta Marketing Director, Michele Canney. “Our mountain top park is 600’ above the City and looks directly down onto the beautiful city lights and Space Needle where the fireworks will be launched, guests will truly feel like they are ‘on top of the world!”

The event is family-friendly with a walk through the Enchanted Winter of Lights, hot cocoa and the firepit in Firefly Village.

Included in general admission for New Year’s Eve Night Time Celebration:

-FREE New Year’s Eve celebration at Cliff Top Grill & Bar (no reservations required)

-FREE unlimited Rail Runner Mountain Coaster rides from 7:00 PM – 11:00 PM (weather permitting)

-Enchanted Winter of Light display throughout the park

-Extended park hours

