Anakeesta offering discounted admission for locals

Anakeesta announced it will be hosting a week-long Local Appreciation for area residents.

Residents and employees in counties of Sevier, Cocke, Knox, Jefferson and Blount can visit Anakeesta for $5 from November 11 through November 17.

According to a release from Anakeesta, a portion of the proceeds will go towards Friends of the Smokies.

“We are proud to support our Great Smoky Mountains National Park by supporting Friends of the Smokies,” said Bob Bentz, Managing Partner. “So much of what our guests enjoy about Anakeesta is related to the national park; you really won’t find a more beautiful place to view the Fall colors and take in the panoramic views.”

The admission provides all-day access to the park and includes a Chondola ride to Anakeesta Mountain, the Treehouse Village Play Area, Memorial Forest Walk, Vista Garden Walk and the 16-bridge Treetop Skywalk.

Guests who want to receive the $5 admission must present a photo ID with an address or current paycheck stud with ID.

For more information, go here.

Copyright 2019 WVLT News. All rights reserved.