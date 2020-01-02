Anakeesta shares expansion plans for 2020

On Thursday, Anakeesta announced plans to expand their park in Sevier County.

Anakeesta, a popular park in Gatlinburg, said they will be adding a new restaurant, more restrooms and an observation tower.

Besides those additions, the company said they will add an interactive family area "with water play, additional seating and a musical stage" as well as expand their garden area.

You can check out their expansion plans here.

