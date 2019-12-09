Ancient Lore Village plans canceled for South Knoxville

Ancient Lore Village will not be built in Knoxville, according to the resort's creator, Tom Boyd.

A rendering of a dwelling planned for Ancient Lore Village in South Knoxville. / Source: (Ancient Lore Village)

Boyd said a decision was made not to build the fantasy-themed resort in South Knoxville after opposition from community members.

"We respect everyone's opinion," said Boyd. "Ancient Lore Villiage will be built, but not in Knoxville."

An activist group called Keep the Urban Wilderness Peaceful has been fighting against the project since it was announced. According to the group's website, "The selected site is wildly inappropriate for an endeavor on the scale of Ancient Lore Village–or any commercial enterprise beyond those explicitly permitted in county code for agriculturally-zoned parcels (e.g., home-based businesses, roadside vegetable stands, and other small farming-related ventures)."

Boyd said there are other plans in line for the land in South Knoxville known as "Boyd Hollow," but that an announcement regarding those plans won't be made until late December.

Boyd said three other cities are bidding for an opportunity to provide a home for the resort, but he did not specify which cities are in the running.

