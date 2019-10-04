Ancient Lore Village to open model home for tours

Tom Boyd's vision of a multi-million dollar fantasy resort in South Knox is one step closer to reality. WVLT News got a look at the property's first model home Friday. Soon it will be open for the public to tour.

The two-story building is designed for two families to stay. It would cost a total of $900 a night, or $450 split between two families. The 1600 square-foot building will be one of 150 across the resort.

"Our vision for this project is to create an eclectic mix of a variety of different buildings. This one is special, another one will not be built like this," Matthew Cross, the resort's CEO, said.

Construction crews broke ground April 22nd and finished Friday, September 27. The property is still zoned for agriculture and there is still no planned meeting with the Metropolitan Planning Commission to rezone.

"It's an ongoing process. We're still moving on as planned. There's a lot of work to do -- keeping everyone busy," Cross said.

Across the street, there's a growing divide between the developers and some neighbors.

"We have such a fragile environment. It's beautiful to be out here in the cool woods and be five minutes from things you want to see and do," Robin King said. Her husband owns Ye Olde Steak House off Chapman Highway. "This area is such a jewel and [Ancient Lore Village] is going to cause a lot of damage that we have not yet seen."

She joins many more concerned about growing traffic on Chapman Highway, environmental concerns, and decreasing property value.

"I think if I were to try and re-sell the property right now, I would have a difficult time, if not impossible," Jennette Heikes, a neighbor who just moved in from Ohio two weeks ago, said. She said she was unaware of the plans for the property directly across from her driveway. "Who wants to live across the street from a resort?" she asked.

The model homes will be open to the public for tours. Tickets are on sale now. They are open for the three total weekends for tours. Developers said ticket sales will be directly donated to local organizations including Seymour Volunteer Fire Department, Young-Williams Animal Center, and Boy Scouts of America Great Smoky Mountain Council.

