Ancient Lore Village will open to the public in October

Ancient Lore Village announced plans to open its doors to the public.

According to a release, the fantasy resort will host weekend tours of the resort’s first prototype in October while raising money for local

nonprofit groups.

“This is the public’s very first opportunity to see what Ancient Lore Village is becoming,” said Matthew Cross, CEO of Ancient Lore Village. “We’ve been telling people about this project since late last year, and so much has changed. Now they can see first-hand what we are talking about.”

All proceeds from each weekend will go directly to a different local nonprofit:

• Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 12-13 – All proceeds benefit Seymour Volunteer Fire Department.

Saturday hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday hours are 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

• Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 19-20 – All proceeds benefit Young-Williams Animal Center.

Saturday hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 26-27 – All proceeds benefit Boy Scouts of America Great Smoky

Mountain Council. Saturday hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday hours are 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

“Ancient Lore Village isn’t about a book or a character – it’s about you, our resort guest. You become the hero of the Ancient Lore Village story. Unlike theme parks and resorts based on already-established stories and characters, the experience each guest has at Ancient Lore Village will be uniquely theirs. We will create a breathtaking one-of-a-kind experience for every person who enters Ancient Lore Village. People will understand if they come to one of our weekend tours in October.”

Visitors must purchase a ticket for $20. Tickets will be available at the door, but organizers recommend purchasing your ticket ahead of time here. Children under 2 may enter free, however, no strollers are allowed.

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.