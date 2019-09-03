Anderson Co. EMS sending aid for Hurricane Dorian

The Anderson County Emergency Medical Services are following Hurricane Dorian to help those that are being effected.

EMS Crews loaded their ambulance with extra supplies to prepare for evacuations. / Source: WVLT News

Anderson County EMS sent a crew down towards Gainesville on Saturday evening, but that team's help has since been requested in Raleigh, North Carolina.

The team consisting of one paramedic and one EMT has been asked to help with evacuation efforts, but they will not have an official assignment until they arrive in Raleigh.

"You get this mentality of you have to be flexible.", said Sweet. "Change is going to happen. You just have to know that weather can be unpredictable. People were not predicting that it ( Hurricane Dorian) was going to camp out over the Bahamas and just be at a stand-still."

They left for North Carolina on Tuesday afternoon. EMS Director Nathan Sweet said the crew has been in constant communications with the station via cell phone.

The emergency responders have have been requested for a maximum of two weeks, but there is no set time or date fro when they will return.

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.