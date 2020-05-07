Anderson Co. students, teacher adapt to new AP exams

Being nervous, anxious and even a little excited are all normal feelings for any big exam, but those feelings are heightened for Anderson County AP scholars who now must adapt to a new test.

File Image. / (MGN)

“That has been certainly an interesting learning curve," said Abbey Charles, an Anderson County High School senior.

Charles is enrolled in two AP classes for the 2019-2020 school year. She wants to earn college credit for classes now, so she doesn't have to re-take them again in college. This includes subjects that don't pique her interest like AP U.S. Government and Politics.

“So I don’t plan on doing anything in politics, but I’m taking a politics course. And that’s been difficult in keeping myself motivated because there’s no one here to motivate me, and I don’t really like the course anyway," said Charles, "So that has certainly been a struggle. But my teachers have been really great in helping me continue on and stay working on it.”

She and fellow student, sophomore Sully Sexton, both want to earn college credit.

“We kind of do everything on our own time," explained Sexton, "But since we're in the review period right now we’re just watching videos and practicing essays.”

Exams will be essays, which eliminates the multiple-choice questions students were prepared to do.

Students can also type the exam this year and will take it from home, as opposed to writing hand-written essays and sitting next to their peers in a classroom.

The exam won't last more than an hour either. In previous years, the test is multi-faceted which allows students to further show their knowledge of the material.

“I am pretty good at multiple-choice questions so I was kind of bummed that part was taken out. Because at least you have the opportunity to whittle down some answers and get a better chance of even guessing the right one," said Charles.

“Honestly, I think I’m pretty confident about this. We can just focus in on what kind of essay we have to write," said Sexton.

Their teachers have been doing their best to keep students focused and prepared.

“A big challenge really. Everybody was motivated I think coming out of the gates to do our classwork every day, Google Classroom, and to meet a couple of days a week on Zoom. But that’s slowly kind of faded," said Derek Wallace, Sexton's AP Modern World History teacher at Anderson County High School.

And students will miss having their classmates' support on exam day.

“There’s a lot of stock in community. Being at school and working right up to the very last second, with the people who are also taking the course, is helpful because you have that kind of conversation and you guys can talk to each other about questions that you have," said Charles.

Wallace said sadly some students have stopped showing up to class since virtual classes began. But he recognized learning at home can be difficult for students for a variety of reasons.

Students pay nearly $100 per exam.

The AP exams are offered on different days in the middle two weeks of May.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

