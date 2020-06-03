Anderson County Sheriff's Office shares passing of retired K-9

The Anderson County Sheriff's Office shared the news on the passing of retired K-9 officer Justus.

The sheriff's office said K-9 Justus served more than eight years with partner Cpl. Rick Coley, who took care of him in his retirement.

K-9 Justus was a familiar face, along with Coley, at community events, including the Anderson County Fair.

"Thank you for your years of service and loyalty to the Anderson County Sheriff's Office. You will be missed," the sheriff's office wrote in a post on Facebook.

