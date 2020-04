Some good news came to a lucky Anderson County resident. The Tennessee Lottery announced a Powerball player won $50,000 there last night.

The lottery said the winning ticket was bought at Lucky's Express in Oliver Springs.

In late March, someone in Knoxville won more than $700,000 through the Tennessee Jackpot, and a Powerball player won $50,000 in Knoxville.

