Anderson County man charged with 4 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor

According to records from the Oliver Springs Police Department, a routine traffic stop ended in the arrest of a man charged with four counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Oliver Springs police pulled over Trevor Smaglik, 21, for a non-functional brake light and expired registration. During the traffic stop, police said they spotted a fifteen-year-old girl in the passenger seat.

The teenager told police her parents thought she was doing homework with a friend for the night but had spent the night with Smaglik.

On Friday, Sept. 6, Smaglik sent a series of sexually explicit messages to the minor then picked her up from school, according to police reports.

Smaglik admitted to coercing to participate in sexual acts with him, according to police.

Police said they found several pornographic images of the minor that was with Smaglik on his phone and his social media. Pictures of

Smaglik kissing and touching the minor were also found.

According to police records, Smaglik admitted to knowing the girl was only fifteen-years-old and to sending photos of himself to her.

Smaglik was arrested for sexual exploitation of a minor and is being held in the Anderson County Jail.

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.