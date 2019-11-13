Anderson County man pleads guilty to tax evasion

An Anderson County man pleaded guilty to tax evasion, according to the Tennessee Department of Revenue.

Officials said James Lee Douglas evaded paying Tennessee sales tax by signing a false affidavit which said a vehicle would be titled in Montana.

"We want Tennesseans to know that individuals cannot evade sales tax by falsifying registration documents and failing to register vehicles as the law requires," Special Investigations Director Tommy Sneed said. "Tennessee citizens who engage in this type of behavior will be held accountable."

Douglas was sentenced to two years probation and ordered to pay restitution of $3,251.38.

