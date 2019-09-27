Anderson County schools lock down million dollar safety plan

Safety is key at Clinton High School, and they're taking it to another level this school year. They've replaced deadbolts with automated badge locks.

Principal Caleb Tipton said it's a game changer.

"Being a classroom teacher, I'd go in and be so excited about my lesson of the day and I would just forget. I would forget to lock my room. It wasn't preeminent on my mind. This eliminates that," Tipton said.

This is a part of a two-year project costing the Anderson County School District more than $1 million. The project includes visitors being required to undergo a criminal background check and schools equipped with state of the art cameras.

Superintendent Tim Parrott said he also has a surveillance monitor in his office that he can use to view any school at any time.

"I'm a fan of it and the teachers have been real positive about it," Parrott said.

Students are taking notes on the change.

"I've seen that I've been able to learn a whole lot better, I've been able to concentrate inside of the classroom," Senior Andrew Williams said.

The card readers run on batteries, so if there's a power outage the doors stay locked.

If a door stays open too long, an alert is sent to multiple people.

