Anderson County sets new high school graduation dates

High school seniors must wait more than a month longer to get their diploma.

Anderson County administrators made the decision to delay Anderson County High School's and Clinton High School's graduation until June.

"I was at first definitely upset," explained Kaylee Puleo, a graduating senior, "It was definitely a hard hit not just to myself but the entire senior class, not just at Clinton High School but across the nation."

Puleo was ready to walk across the stage. Now she's adjusting for what's to come.

"I think we're learning to accept it more and understand what's going on and so with that we're kind of finding other ways to enjoy our senior year that is still safe with everything going on," said Puleo.

Clinton High School Principal Dr. Caleb Tipton said 270 students from the school are looking forward to graduating.

"We feel like that we can do this in a way that makes sense and logistically it plays out smoothly," said Tipton.

He realizes things are in flux.

"But it's always kind of having that in the back of your mind that this really could change on a given day depending on the guidance that we may receive from the federal government, the local government or the state government," explained Tipton.

Puleo still wants a graduation ceremony to close out her years in K-12.

"I'm hoping that it will definitely happen. Interestingly, the date that they sent us is two days before I'll leave for New York for West Point so I'm hoping to get to see my friends one last time, graduate, get my diploma, then head to New York for West Point," said Puleo.

Weather permitting the Clinton High School graduation is set for June 26 at 7 p.m. at their football stadium. If it rains it will be the following day at 7 p.m.

Anderson County High School will graduate on June 19 its football field. If it rains it will be the following day at 7 p.m.

If stay-at-home orders are still in place, the graduation will be virtual on the scheduled day.

