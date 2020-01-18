Anderson County shootout leads to deputy chase, crash

The Anderson County Sheriff's Office responded to an incident involving a shootout on Saturday at 11:14 a.m.

According to ACSO, a black Honda was chasing a blue Kia on Edgemore Road traveling toward Clinton Highway.

The black Honda's driver reportedly fired shots toward the other vehicle involved in the chase.

"The Honda turned south onto Clinton Highway and was pursed by Deputy Paul. The suspect attempted to turn right onto Lonesome Dove Road, however, he lost control and crashed," the Anderson County Sheriff's Office posted on social media.

The driver then got out of the car and took off running into the nearby woods. Deputy Paul and off-duty deputy, Matt McGhee, followed the suspect. Deputies Paul and McGhee were able to talk the suspect into surrendering without further incident and he was taken into custody.

The incident began in the Karns community located in Knox County as part of a "domestic altercation."

