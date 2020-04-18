Woman gives birth moments after her mother dies from coronavirus

Emily Scarbrough says she and her 86-year-old mother, Joyce Parsons, were very close and spoke often by phone during her pregnancy. Scarbrough last saw her mother in person when she was 13 weeks along with the baby she would call Jaycen, named for Joyce.

Woman holding premature baby

Now Scarbrough says that she is encouraged that Jaycen is getting stronger every day in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Children's Hospital, after he was born prematurely. Her early transition into labor came as she was coping with news about her mother 350 miles away at a nursing home and then a hospital in the Columbus, Ohio area.

Days prior to Jaycen being born prematurely, Scarbrough says she and her mother's best friend had both been checking on her by phone and hearing she did not feel well.

"She was telling me she was having trouble breathing," said Scarbrough.

Parsons was put on a ventilator, and passed away. The timing of her death, just minutes away from the birth of her grandson.

'She passed at 9:23 and I had him at 9:36, they crossed paths and a piece of her got picked up by that little one." said Scarbrough.

