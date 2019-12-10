Andy Beshear officially sworn in as Kentucky's next governor

Andy Beshear is officially the 63rd governor of Kentucky.

Beshear was sworn into the new position at 12:01 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 10.

He swore to be faithful and true to the Commonwealth of Kentucky and promised he had never fought a duel within or outside of the state.

You can watch the full private swearing-in ceremony below.

Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman stopped by the inaugural breakfast Tuesday morning to talk to teachers.

“We are excited that we will soon be calling Frankfort home. Thank you all so much for welcoming us this morning thank you for everything you’ve done to make this inauguration as wonderful as it could be," said Coleman.

Teachers who attended the breakfast said they're ready for the day, no matter what the weather brings, and what their role entails as grand marshals of the traditional parade.

Gov. Beshear then attended the inaugural worship service at First Christian Church.

After Beshear's public swearing-in, there will be a new event called the Capitol Open House.

After the grand march, two inaugural balls will kick off on the Capitol grounds.

WKYT will have full coverage of Inauguration Day on-air and online.

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.

