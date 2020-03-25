Angela Boswell, William McCloud accused of shoplifting at Kingsport Walmart, banned from stores

Angela Boswell and William McCloud were cited for shoplifting at a Kingsport Walmart, according to court documents.

Boswell is the grandmother of deceased toddler Evelyn Boswell who was at the center of an AMBER Alert in February 2020. McCloud is Angela's boyfriend.

Records show William and Angela are accused of trying to leave the Walmart located at Fort Henry Drive with a cart full of groceries valued at just over $40.

Both have been banned from all Walmart stores for life.

They are set to appear in court on June 8.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.