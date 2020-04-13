Animal control changes on-scene protocol to protect against COVID-19

Animal authorities in the city of Knoxville and Knox County are limiting on-scene response to emergency and high-priority calls in an effort to protect employees, the public and animals in response to COVID-19.

The Knoxville Police Department, Knox County Sheriff’s Office and Young-Williams Animal Center have implemented the following temporary changes:

· Animal Control officers will answer high-priority and emergency calls such as aggressive animals. If an animal is in imminent danger, such as running loose on a major roadway, officers will respond to the scene.

· If a call involves a dog bite, Animal Control officers will go to the scene/home rather than a hospital to avoid any possible exposure to COVID-19 at a medical facility.

· Animal Control officers will work over the phone to help callers locate a pet’s owner in non-emergency cases.

· If no owner can be located and the animal is not in danger, officers will connect callers willing to temporarily foster with Young-Williams Animal Center’s Pet Resource Center for needed food and supplies. If the caller can’t foster, the situation will be addressed on a case-by-case basis.

· To limit person-to-person contact, Animal Control officers are encouraging people who find lost pets to use social media, post fliers and alert neighbors before calling the shelter.

· To protect employees and the public, all essential visits to Young-Williams Animal Center to reclaim lost pets, foster or adopt MUST be by appointment. Go to their website at www.young-williams.org or call (865) 215-6599 to make an appointment.

Young-Williams Animal Center currently is unable to accept pets surrendered by owners as that requires person-to-person contact and poses a safety risk. For emergencies, call 865-363-6702.

Animal Control officers and Young-Williams Animal Center employees will follow CDC guidelines, including social distancing. Officers have been advised to make every effort to avoid entering homes to reduce contact with the public. If in-person interaction is needed, the resident will be asked to step outside the home.

