Animal shelter: 100 cats rescued in hoarding case in Cocke Co.

Friends Animal Shelter of Cocke County announced 100 cats were rescued in a "massive hoarding case."

The shelter, which is typically open on Friday, closed early due the incident.

The organization posted dozens of photos on its Facebook page of the cats as well as what appears to be the area they were taken from.

"The home and cages are full of fleas, flies and maggots. The smell is enough to knock you over," the post said.

So far, the organization said they pulled 13 cats from the home and are going to get the rest on Monday. The shelter is asking for help.

"We need every shelter, rescue and foster in line to pull these cats. We do not have enough room for them. Please share, please help."

To help, you can reach out to them on their Facebook page here or call at 423-532-8475.

