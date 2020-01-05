Chris Newsome, Channon Christian remembered 13 years after their murders

Gary Christian and his motorcycle club, the Shepards RC, held their annual memorial service marking it 13th year since Channon Christian and her boyfriend Chris Newsome were brutally murdered.

The memorial is normally held at Channon's grave site, but this year the ceremony was held at the memorial located on Chipman street, where Channon and Chris were killed on January 7, 2007.

"I feel a lot of things, relief not so much, but I got my peace back. I got my joy back and I have a lot of brothers and sisters that have had similar experiences," said Gary Christian, Channon's father. "We're changing every day."

This years ceremony was held Sunday January 5, 2020 so that the working members of the club could attend.

"Never have I ever thought about being apart of any kind of club, but when this happened- and I remember vividly watching the trials, It's just something that I felt obligated to be apart of," said Vice President of the Shepards, Robert Davis. "I know Channon has a huge heart and you can see that through her father. "

The memorial service consisted of prayers from club members, thoughts from Gary Christian and concluded with a balloon release.

