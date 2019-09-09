Another heat wave, with highs in the 90s

The heat is building up, but we have a couple more mild mornings before the humidity takes that away from us.

Stephanie Wise WVLT Weather Vol

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is clear and calm, with temperatures starting the day in the low 60s in the Valley to mid 50s in the higher elevations. The mild temperatures only apply to the early hours with quickly building heat.

We have a mostly sunny day, and temperatures are climbing quickly. We're topping out around 92 degrees in the Valley, with highs in the upper 80s in the higher elevations. Luckily the humidity isn't too high yet, so it feels about 1 degree warmer in the shade. (Remember, the sunshine always makes it feel even hotter!)

LOOKING AHEAD

Tonight will be clear, with stray fog. We'll drop to around 66 degrees, so slightly warmer morning but not too bad.

Tuesday will then be hot and mostly sunny, with a high around 94 degrees. Now, it can feel about 2 to 3 degrees hotter throughout the day, with dew points in the low 60s. A stray shower or storm is possible around the Smoky Mountains, Plateau, and Southern Valley.

Wednesday will then reach a high of 94 degrees. It will continue to feel a little hotter, with increasing humidity. It will also help to create an isolated shower or storm.

We're hugging the mid to upper 90s through the end of the week, so that puts us 10+ degrees above average.

This heat wave, or highs of 90 degrees or greater, are likely on into the weekend.

We'll keep you updated on the latest on WVLT News!

Twitter & Instagram: @WVLTHeather

email: heather.haley@wvlt-tv.com

Download the WVLT Weather App on your phone today! The app is available for Apple and Android devices.