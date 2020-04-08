Answering questions about the stimulus checks

Many of you will begin to receive your stimulus checks under the CARES Act, but a lot of people have questions. Yvonne Marsh, CFP, CPA at Marsh Wealth Management says the amount you get depends on your last tax return. If you haven't filed yet Marsh says that's okay.

"This is a chance for you to kinda say 'hey which return am I better off? Where did I have the least income and the most dependents under 17? ' That's the tax return you want them looking at so ... if it would benefit you to quickly file for 2019 then it's not too late to get a quick simple return."

Here's who qualifies:

If you make $75,000 or less

If you're filing jointly making $150,000 or less.

Any amount you're over the thresholds they'll reduce your rebate by five percent .

You'll get your checks directly deposited into your bank account associated with your last tax return. If you are getting a social security check, they'll use that bank account. If those don't work for you there are other ways they'll get you the money. "They're going to mail a paper check to your last physical address. That's a slower process. There's also discussion they're creating a web portal that will allow you to put in your information.... I'll tell you I think that web portal will take a while to design so if you find it faster to file a 2019 return just to get that bank account information out there that's not a bad idea."

Yvonne says if you're a retiree on medicare the CARES Act allows you to get a full 90 day prescription paid for at a time. There are no longer 30 day restrictions.