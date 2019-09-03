Nashville church shooter sentenced to 291 years in prison

The man convicted of shooting church members and killing a woman outside a Nashville church was sentenced Tuesday.

CBS affiliate WTVF reported in May, Emmanuel Samson was sentenced to life without parole for the 2017 attack at the Burnette Chapel of Christ in Antioch. Samson shot and killed Melanie Crow in the parking lot before entering the church.

Samson was sentenced on 42 other counts relating to the shooting where many churchgoers were injured. The minister was also injured during the shooting and usher Robert Engle was able to subdue Samson until authorities arrived.

During the trial, more than 40 witnesses testified.

Judge Cheryl A. Blackburn sentenced Samson to 291 years in prison, to be served consecutively with his life sentence. Blackburn said terrorism, permanent physical and mental anguish to the survivors are directly caused by the shooting.

Samson was given four years in prison for the first two counts, On count three, which also relates to civil rights violations, Samson was given 11 months and 29 days. These charges are to be served concurrently, with the count of reckless endangerment.

The judge gave Samson 25 years for each attempted murder charge and six years for the accompanying firearms charges. These charges must be served consecutively.

Judge Blackburn sentenced Samson to six years in prison for each count of aggravated assault. Ten of those charges are to be served consecutively and the other 14 will be served concurrently.

Along with life in prison, Samson was sentenced to 291 years in prison. He must serve 85 percent of his attempted murder sentences and 30 percent of his aggravated assault sentences.

