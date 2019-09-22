Antonio Brown says he will no longer play in the NFL

Antonio Brown announced he's done playing in the NFL Sunday morning.

Brown posted his announcement on Twitter days after being released from the Patriots amid a sexual assault investigation..

“Will not be playing in the @NFL anymore these owners can cancel deals do whatever they want at anytime we will see if the @NFLPA hold them accountable sad they can just void guarantees anytime going on 40m 2 months will see if they pay up,” Brown wrote.

The wide reciever also used his social media to take shots at New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

