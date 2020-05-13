Anxiety and Pets: How returning to work could have a big impact on your animals

With stay-at-home orders slowly beginning to ease across the country, many people are returning to work after months under their own roof. While pets have benefited from all the extended love and affection, the sudden decrease in that time could cause some issues.

"We are worried about that," said Dr. Julia Albright, an animal behaviorist with the University of Tennessee College of Veterinary Medicine. "Especially with animals that get separation anxiety or separation-related distress, but we are worried that these animals that were already prone to it, this change in schedule is going to recur and be a problem again."

Another issue that worries experts, is the lack of social interaction that puppies and younger dogs are receiving during this time. While it's good that their owners are home with them, they need to be out in about in order to help their development.

"Four to fourteen weeks is a dog's prime socialization period," said Dr. Albright. "That's when we want it to meet the environments and the people that it's going to meet as an adult, so I think we are going to see some issues from this down the road."

Dr. Albright said that if you are worried that your dog or cat may have separation anxiety, don't be afraid to use home monitoring cameras to check in on your animals to see how they behave.

"If you see something concerning, definitely call your Vet and let them know about that," Albright said.

Dr. Albright said a good way to help ease your pet into this transition is to try to distance yourself away from your pet from time to time while at home. It may help to give your pet a toy or feed it in a different area of the house.

