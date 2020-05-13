Anxiety cases increase at emergency departments during pandemic

Anxiety is not a symptom of COVID-19, but it has become a side effect of the pandemic. Emergency department doctors say they've seen increased visits for anxiety.

Dr. Pete Kah is the regional medical director at emergency departments for Covenant Health.

"A lot of anxiety comes from uncertainty and just not knowing. We’ve seen an increase in anxiety for several months. Ever since [COVID-19] has been a discussion — ever since we’ve worried what’s going to happen or where we’re going to end up, we’ve seen an increase in anxiety and visits for that," Kah said.

Dr. Kah recommended seeking medical help if you're experiencing increased anxiety. However, he added he's concerned many people are choosing not to come to the hospital because of safety concerns

“We’re seeing a lot of delayed care — people we could’ve helped had they come into the emergency department when they first started having symptoms.”

Covenant hospitals have increased screening for patients coming into the hospital and also ask patients to wear masks and have increased cleaning measures. Last week, Covenant began outpatient services. Soon Dr. Kah said they will phase in more complicated, inpatient surgeries.

“We’re seeing some increase in volume, still well within what we can control. As we get into complicated surgeries coming up — we anticipate the same thing.”

Symptoms of anxiety include:

-sleeplessness

-increased heart rate

-shortness of breath

-chest pain

-headache

-feelings of doom

Dr. Kah told WVLT News reporter Robert Grant that those symptoms can also be of another medical problem which is why it's best to come to the hospital.

“It’s hard to tell sometimes if something is anxiety or something worse is going on.”

He said the best thing to do to help cope is talk to your family and friends about how you're feeling and recognize that it is a normal feeling. He said even healthcare providers are feeling extra anxiety right now because of the unknown.

