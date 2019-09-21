Apartment fire causes evacuation at student living complex

The Knoxville Fire Department responded to a fire that occurred in the early evening on Saturday.

The apartment fire took place at the Tenn Student Living Complex located on Cumberland Avenue.

KFD correspondent Mark Wilbanks says that a cooking incident started the fire causing the apartment's sprinkler to go off. The apartment below was also affected due to some pretty severe flooding.

Student Carson Jinks is a resident of the apartment below the unit on fire. She explains that her room has been completely flooded due to the incident.

"I started hearing a weird noise around my shower and all the sudden water just started spewing from the vents in my bathroom. Now there’s water under all of my carpets and coming through the walls into the living room and kitchen. There’s basically a lake in my living room," said Jinks.

Residents of the complex have been safely evacuated from the building while KFD works on the incident.

