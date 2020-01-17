Alabama maintenance man accused of raping woman with dementia

A 52-year-old maintenance worker at an apartment complex in Blount County Alabama is in jail after being accused of raping a 71-year-old resident with dementia.

Court records from Oneonta Police investigators said the victim allowed the man in her apartment after he knocked on December 22.

"The victim said she and the man watched television for some time, and he took her by the hand and led her to her bedroom. She then told the investigator the man laid her down on her bed and had intercourse with her," according to WBRC.

Court records state the victim “expressed to the male her lack of desire to have intercourse with him because she said that it would hurt.”

After the incident, the victim explained the man had gone outside to smoke, but when she went to let him back in, he was gone.

The victim explained that she could not remember the man's name but that she knew he was a maintenance man and that they shared the same birthday.

The victim was taken to St. Vincent’s Blount County Emergency Room and to the United Way Crisis Center. Evidence and her clothing were collected for forensics. A nurse’s report said abrasions were consistent with the act of intercourse, WBRC reports.

A caseworker with the DHR Adult Protective Services Program explained the victim suffers from dementia and memory dysfunction, making her incapable of caring for herself.

Kip David Ferrell was arrested and charged with Rape in the First Degree. Court records show Ferrell did admit to having intercourse with the victim.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WBRC. All rights reserved.