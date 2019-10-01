App allows Tennessee fans to reserve game day parking

The same way that travelers can rent vacation homes through AirBnb, an app called Clutch! allows Tennessee football fans to reserve parking spaces on game day.

The app first launched in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, in 2018 to help football fans secure parking for football games. The service expanded to include listings within walking distance of Neyland Stadium.

According to a spokesperson with Clutch! five parking spaces are available to reserve for the Tennessee vs. Georgia game on Saturday, October 5.

1501 Clinch Garage Parking - 0.4 mi., 9 min walk

The Volunteer Hotel Tailgating Package - 0.43 mi, 10 min walk

13th Street - 0.62 mi., 15 min walk

Ruth's Chris Tailgating & Parking - 0.9 mi - 19 min walk

Ruth's Chris Gameday Parking - 0.9 mi, 19 min walk

Clutch! is described as a peer-to-peer parking and tailgating marketplace. The app allows users to find their event and reserve a spot based on price and proximity.