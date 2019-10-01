App allows Tennessee fans to reserve game day parking

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The same way that travelers can rent vacation homes through AirBnb, an app called
The app first launched in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, in 2018 to help football fans secure parking for football games. The service expanded to include listings within walking distance of Neyland Stadium.
According to a spokesperson with Clutch! five parking spaces are available to reserve for the Tennessee vs. Georgia game on Saturday, October 5.
1501 Clinch Garage Parking - 0.4 mi., 9 min walk
The Volunteer Hotel Tailgating Package - 0.43 mi, 10 min walk
13th Street - 0.62 mi., 15 min walk
Ruth's Chris Tailgating & Parking - 0.9 mi - 19 min walk
Ruth's Chris Gameday Parking - 0.9 mi, 19 min walk
Clutch! is described as a peer-to-peer parking and tailgating marketplace. The app allows users to find their event and reserve a spot based on price and proximity.