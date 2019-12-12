App of the Day: UrSafe

Better safe than sorry, you've heard that phrase thousands of times, but when it actually comes to keeping yourself safe, are you doing everything you can? Today's app is making it easier to contact help in an emergency situation. It's called UrSafe.

Here's how it works, the app will automatically call 911 and record emergencies with just the sound of your safe word. Users can call out their safe word, even if their phone is across the room.

The device will instantly record the incident, send the person's name to police and store a streamed video on a designated person's smartphone. The hand free option is programmed to the owner's voice, so no one else can trigger it. The app launched on Tuesday on Android and Apple devices.